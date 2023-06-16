Watchdog calls for DA office staffer to be fired for praise of Louis Farrakhan and antisemitic comment

An antisemitism watchdog called for the termination of an official in a Massachusetts district attorney’s office following revelations that he pushed antisemitic tropes in an interview and is an admirer of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

"We'd love an explanation as to how somebody like this was hired in the first place," StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez told Fox News. "We ask that the DA immediately remove this man from his position."

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office put its director of community engagement/strategic partnerships, True-See Allah on paid leave Friday after Fox News revealed that the staffer said in a 2016 podcast that his mentor wouldn’t be friends with "a Jewish guy that's got short arms and deep pockets." Before those remarks were uncovered, the DA's office stood by Allah after Middle East Forum reported on his frequent praise of Farrakhan, a well-known antisemite.

STOPANTISEMITISM FOUNDER CALLS FOR DEM DA'S STAFFER TO BE FIRED. WATCH:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

"He reveals himself by laughingly implying that his old boss, Don Muhammad, couldn't have a Jewish friend while also referring to the man being wealthy and greedy — one of the most common, bigoted stereotypes about Jews," Rez said.

In the 2016 interview, Allah recounts a story about Muhammad — a former mentor and Boston-based Nation of Islam minister — introducing him to a Jewish man who helped him get hired as a manager at a Reebok store.

"So I did a couple of temp jobs and then Minister Don had a, I want to say, a colleague, um, an acquaintance," he said. "I ain't gonna call him a friend 'cause he's a Jewish guy that's got short arms and deep pockets, but he was basically in charge of bringing Reebok to the Washington Park Plaza."

"In keeping with our policy of intolerance for racism, bigotry, bias or prejudice against any segment of our population, we have initiated a review of information provided to us regarding alleged statements made seven years ago by True-See Allah," Suffolk County District Attorney's chief of communications, James Borghesani told Fox News. "Mr. Allah has been placed on administrative leave while the review takes place."

CELEBRITIES ONCE LINKED TO LOUIS FARRAKHAN

Rez called Allah's comment "reprehensible," adding that it's "disturbing to hear from a public employee charged with being the public face of equal justice."

"The Jewish community can clearly not trust this man to approach them in good faith, especially on top of his continued support for long-time antisemite Louis Farrakhan," she said.

Interviews and a social media post show Allah is a disciple and admirer of Farrakhan, who the Anti-Defamation League in 2020 labeled the "most popular antisemite in America." In 2016, Allah, for example, called Farrakhan an "illustrious leader" and "the embodiment of righteous conduct."

In 2020, Allah posted a photo of him and Farrakhan to Facebook with a caption calling him the "Undisputed Champion for all of humanity."

WHO IS LOUIS FARRAKHAN? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE CONTROVERSIAL NATION OF ISLAM LEADER

In 2022, three months after starting his position in the DA’s office, Allah defended Farrakhan’s reputation in another interview, claiming people were trying to paint it "incorrectly."

District Attorney Kevin Hayden met with the Jewish community in the Boston area last week prior to the antisemitic comments being revealed but after Allah's Farrakhan praises were reported.

He initially told the Jewish community that he does not plan to remove Allah, according to Sassan Zilkha, who attended the meeting. Zilkha told Fox News that Hayden said he has never personally heard Allah express the views espoused by Farrakhan.

"It was essential to hear that DA Hayden stated that he is ultimately responsible for the actions of his staff and that he doesn't tolerate any action by his team that would not be aligned with his values," Zilkha said.

The Anti-Defamation League's regional director for New England, Rabbi Jonah Steinberg, told Fox News it was "appropriate that the DA has placed this staffer on leave, pending an investigation."

"The DA must assure the entire community he serves that prejudice will not be tolerated in his office," he said.

Rez stressed that Allah’s immediate termination is necessary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you are admiring somebody, reading their works, taking time out of your personal day, posting on social media your admiration, a love of a certain individual and promoting their ideas, then whether you like it or not … your belief system is intrinsically tied to their belief system," she said.

"So if we have somebody who's a fan of David Duke, for instance, and posting pictures on social media with David Duke and espousing David Duke is a champion of all humanity, then that individual is found out to work for the government or work for an organization that has community outreach, that's startling," Rez said. "This is where we are with what's happening in Boston."

The Suffolk County DA's office didn't respond to a request for comment about Rez's call for Allah's termination.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.