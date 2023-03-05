Vivek Ramaswamy reveals the 'dirty little secret' of climate religion: 'All about power, control'

Strive Asset Management co-founder and Executive Chairman Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced his bid as a GOP 2024 presidential candidate, joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss how the climate religion is shackling America and why it needs to be abandoned.

MARIA BARTIROMO: … The Biden administration's main priority is the climate change agenda. This is a whole of government approach, and it has impacted the national security of being oil independent, energy independent.

BIDEN ADMIN MAKES STUNNING ADMISSION ON CLIMATE AGENDA IN LEAKED INTERNAL MEMO

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: … I mean, you think about actually handing $40 billion-plus to Ukraine with one hand at the same time that Biden was lobbying actually the EU from its Russian oil import ban. The reason is because we've shot our own fossil fuel industry in the foot, and it is because of this climate religion, but the dirty little secret, Maria [Bartiromo], that not a lot of people know is the climate religion actually has nothing to do with the climate. It is all about power, control, dominion and apologizing for America's own success. And the reason why is that this religion looks the other way when PetroChina picks up the projects that American companies drop. Last time I checked, it was global climate change, and also it's hostile to nuclear energy, which is truly bizarre because that's the best form of carbon-free energy production known to mankind. The problem for them is that nuclear energy might be too good at solving their alleged problem.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS' OWN WITNESS BLASTED BIDEN'S CLIMATE BILL FOR PERMITTING 'CLIMATE APOCALYPSE'

… What they really want to do is punish America and establish this agenda of global equity, which also allows China to catch up to us, and I think it's important we have a president who sees through that. Republicans dance around this issue a little bit too delicately. I say it expressly: we need to abandon climate religion in America. Yeah, that's the easiest step to unshackle our economy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP