Veteran Sean Parnell runs for Pennsylvania Senate seat: First 100 days of Biden ‘a disaster’

Pennsylvania Senate candidate and Army veteran Sean Parnell told "Fox & Friends" that the Biden administration's first 100 days have been a "disaster."

SEAN PARNELL: Protecting and preserving the American way of life has always been a mission of mine.

...

I led the infantry platoon frontline in Afghanistan. One thing I learned is that freedom is precious and rare. But, today the fight to defend the fundamental things that make us Americans is not going to happen on a foreign battlefield. It's going to happen right here in America. If you look at the first hundred days of the Biden presidency your taxes are rising debt and deficit soaring.

...

The border is flooded. The energy industry is being crushed. Our Second Amendment is under assault. The First Amendment isn't far behind.

...

The Democrats are not shy about their agenda talking about packing the Supreme Court, nuking the filibuster, making Washington, D.C. a state it's a disaster, and we have to stop them.

