Tulsi Gabbard rips Biden admin's resistance to lifting military vaccine mandate: 'Absolute madness'

Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard argued the Biden administration's resistance to lifting the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is "absolute madness" as branches continue to face recruitment woes. Gabbard joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to discuss why the mandate should be lifted and how it was "based on a lie."

MCCARTHY VOWS MILITARY VACCINE MANDATE WILL END OR NATIONAL DEFENSE BILL WON'T MOVE FORWARD

TULSI GABBARD: It makes absolutely no sense, and it just points to, frankly, the failure of leadership both within the DOD and in politicians in Washington, including President Biden. How can they say that they have a recruiting problem without actually looking in the mirror and recognizing, hey, maybe that problem starts with me as a leader in the DOD? I know people personally, Brian, who have been kicked out of the military, some who've served 10 years, 20 years, 25 years, all because of this mandate that makes no sense, and frankly is based on a lie that Fauci and others continue to propagate, as they have throughout this whole thing, which is these vaccines will prevent you from catching COVID and that it will prevent you from spreading COVID. The fact that this is even a question at this point whether or not to lift this DOD mandate and that Secretary Austin is opposing it is just absolute madness.