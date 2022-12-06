Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

Tulsi Gabbard rips Biden admin's resistance to lifting military vaccine mandate: 'Absolute madness'

Gabbard argued the military's COVID vaccine mandate was 'based on a lie' on 'Fox & Friends'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tulsi Gabbard on military's vaccine mandate: 'No question' it should be lifted Video

Tulsi Gabbard on military's vaccine mandate: 'No question' it should be lifted

Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Navy lowering its test scores to hit recruiting goals and the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard argued the Biden administration's resistance to lifting the military's COVID-19  vaccine mandate is "absolute madness" as branches continue to face recruitment woes. Gabbard joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to discuss why the mandate should be lifted and how it was "based on a lie."

MCCARTHY VOWS MILITARY VACCINE MANDATE WILL END OR NATIONAL DEFENSE BILL WON'T MOVE FORWARD 

TULSI GABBARD: It makes absolutely no sense, and it just points to, frankly, the failure of leadership both within the DOD and in politicians in Washington, including President Biden. How can they say that they have a recruiting problem without actually looking in the mirror and recognizing, hey, maybe that problem starts with me as a leader in the DOD? I know people personally, Brian, who have been kicked out of the military, some who've served 10 years, 20 years, 25 years, all because of this mandate that makes no sense, and frankly is based on a lie that Fauci and others continue to propagate, as they have throughout this whole thing, which is these vaccines will prevent you from catching COVID and that it will prevent you from spreading COVID. The fact that this is even a question at this point whether or not to lift this DOD mandate and that Secretary Austin is opposing it is just absolute madness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kevin McCarthy vows to lift vaccine mandate for military Video