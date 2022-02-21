Tulsi Gabbard calls Kamala Harris' Russia marks were 'embarrassing': This is not rocket science

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed the Biden administration Monday on "Hannity," calling out Kamala Harris’ "embarrassing" Russia remarks and saying the Vide President does not have the temperament to be the voice of the United States on the world stage.

TULSI GABBARD: This is embarrassing. It’s hard to keep track of all of those jumbles of words. It’s clear she [Kamala Harris] was sent there to be the voice of the United States as a purely political calculation. She has no foreign policy background or understanding. She has no concept of the cost of war nor does she have the temperament necessary to be the voice of the United States on the global stage. It’s embarrassing to see this play out. She talked about deterrence and sanctions. How do you deter someone by punishing them before they do it? It’s simple. This is grade school understanding. If you say I’m going to punish you before you do something, wouldn’t a kid say, "Fine, I might as well as do it anyway." This is not rocket science, Second, talking about incurring costs. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have said we are going to incur a cost. They won’t pay the price. They are multi-millionaires. The power elite will not be negatively impacted. Who will pay the price? It’s hard-working Americans across the country and people around the world who are already paying the price and will continue to see things worsen.

