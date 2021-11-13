Tulsi Gabbard: DC too focused on ‘partisan politics’ instead of solving nation’s problems

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard shared her views on dysfunction in Congress during an appearance Friday night on Fox News’ "Hannity."

Gabbard, who served in the U.S. Army Reserve and represented Hawaii on Capitol Hill from January 2013 to January 2021 – and also ran for president in 2020 -- claimed many politicians from both major parties were guilty of placing politics ahead of what’s best for the country, resulting in many of the problems the U.S. faces today.

TULSI GABBARD: It’s hard to see people being inclined to actually look at solutions to the challenges that everyday Americans are facing right now because they’re so focused on the partisan politics.

They’re so focused on saying, ‘Hey, well if that was a Republican idea or a Republican policy, then it must be rejected.’

This is something … that I saw and experienced when I first got to Congress, this whole mentality of, if you’re on the other team, if there’s a bill that’s being put forward by the other team, you’ve got to oppose it.

And this is on both sides of the aisle, this focus on their own party, their own power, rather than just saying, ‘Hey, what’s best for the people? What policies can we work together on to actually bring about solutions to the challenges Americans are facing?’

We’re seeing how it is everyday Americans who are suffering the most from this inflation crisis, from the multitude of challenges that we’re facing. They’re the ones who are carrying this burden on their back – not the politicians who are too busy squabbling with each other.

