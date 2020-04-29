Tucker says coronavirus lockdowns have made America 'an oligarchy managed by bureaucrats and tech moguls'

Tucker Carlson opened Wednesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by slamming Democratic public officials who he claimed are abusing their powers and ignoring the disparity between the effects of coronavirus and those of the draconian measures they are instituting.

"Across the country, our leaders are making a mockery of the quarantines they so enthusiastically enforce," Carlson said, later adding, "They have no intention of abiding by the restrictions that they impose on their fellow citizens, they have no interest in any scientific development ... [even as] evidence accumulates that mass quarantines are not achieving what politicians claimed they would achieve, not even close."

The host criticized former President Barack Obama for ignoring stay-at-home orders in the District of Columbia and Virginia to go golfing at the elite Robert Trent Jones Country Club in Prince William County, Va., about 40 miles from his Washington home.

Showing a photo of Obama golfing that was published by Politico, Carlson said the former president "is clearly enjoying himself and honestly, why wouldn't he be? It's beautiful out on the links.

"You'll notice there aren't many people around," the host added, "and that's because both Virginia and Washington, D.C., are still under quarantine. Everybody else is locked at home, as they have been for more than a month, but not former President Obama. For him, golfing at his country club was an essential activity."

Carlson noted that a few days after Obama was photographed on the golf course, District of Columbia residents received an automated phone message from Michelle Obama "urg[ing them] to stay home except if you need essential health care, food or supplies -- or go to an essential job."

"It didn't seem to occur to her that those standards might also apply to her family and that's why she didn't mention essential trips to your country club," Carlson said.

Carlson then turned to the state of Maine, whose Democratic governor, Janet Mills, extended the state's stay-at-home order through the end of May, with hotels and bars prohibted from reopening until July 1 at the earliest.

"She told every church to keep its doors locked, ensuring that many of them will go defunct and disappear forever," Carlson said of Mills, adding that at "the very moment [Mills] spoke, a grand total of 33 people were being treated in Maine hospitals for the coronavirus, 33 people out of a population of more than 1.3 million people. Over the full course of this entire epidemic, just 51 people in the state of Maine have died from the coronavirus.

"You may be wondering where exactly does Janet Mills derive the power to invent a new normal for 1.3 million people, to remake human society in whatever form she chooses?" Carlson continued. "Mills did not explain that."

"People in power abuse their power -- that may be the lesson here," he concluded. "The arrival of a terrifying new virus from China gave our leaders more power than anyone has had in the history of this country. Six weeks ago, America was something resembling an imperfect democracy ... But suddenly, everything has changed. Now, this is an oligarchy, managed by bureaucrats and tech moguls, none of whom are accountable to voters."