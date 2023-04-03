Trump's legal issues will be a distraction for our country: Asa Hutchinson

2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson told "Your World" Monday that the country's focus on Donald Trump's legal issues is "disappointing" and undermines the strength of the presidency. The former Arkansas governor told Neil Cavuto that Trump should withdraw from the presidential race.

TRUMP HIRES NEW DEFENSE ATTORNEY ON EVE OF NYC ARRAIGNMENT

ASA HUTCHINSON: It's because of all of the legal distractions, but specifically, this. And I know it's a hard case, and it's almost irrelevant because he's [Trump] not going to quit, and he doesn't have any requirement to quit. So, I expect him to continue. And ultimately, I think what we all want is for the voters to decide this issue, and not to have it decided in a courtroom. But I said that about – you know, he's under indictment. That is a reason for him to withdraw from it [the presidential race]. Because of how it undermines the strength of the presidency of the United States. I've always viewed that we ought to put the position that we're seeking in public service, the head of our personal desires.

TRUMP'S ARRAIGNMENT: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TIMELINE OF THE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

And this is a distraction. It is hurtful, and it's going to be ongoing here in this case. But also it looks like further investigations will continue. That's been something I've been consistent in, when someone gets indicted, that is the reason they should step aside from public service to deal with that. But that's putting the position of president over an individual.

Former President Trump landed in New York Monday less than 24 hours before he is set to appear in a Manhattan court for his arraignment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is expected spend Monday evening in Trump Tower before arriving at the New York City courthouse at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to turn himself into authorities, about an hour ahead of his scheduled arraignment in front of Judge Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m. The proceedings are expected to take 15 to 30 minutes, with extensive security around the building expected to search everyone in the courtroom twice

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.