Trump's death will be 'like Mardi Gras in New Orleans,' Charlamagne warns after Mueller post

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Radio host Charlamagne Tha God warned President Donald Trump on Monday that people would celebrate his death "like Mardi Gras in New Orleans" after his post on former FBI director Robert Mueller's death.

"The Breakfast Club" co-host reacted to Trump's controversial Truth Social post after learning about Mueller's death on Saturday.

"Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Trump wrote.

Charlamagne accused Trump of hypocrisy after previously cracking down on foreign nationals who openly celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk in September and predicted the president's post could further tarnish his legacy.

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"I mean, you’ve already ruined yours because you’re, you know, going to go down as the worst president of all time because you don’t give a damn about democracy, wiping your a-- with the Constitution, and on pace to lead this country into the worst financial crisis of all time," Charlamagne said. "But you are also putting yourself into a position that when you pass, people are going to treat it like Mardi Gras in New Orleans."

He continued, "The celebrations folks are going to have, the things people are going to say about you when you pass. Mr. President, I don’t care about how many buildings you put your name on, bridges, tunnels, they can create holidays. None of that will matter because you have hurt way too many people. And more importantly, you get back the energy you put out. Do you care? Do you care what Barron sees about you after you pass? Do you care what Melania sees about you after you pass? What about your grandkids?"

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In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Davis R. Ingle pointed to a Truth Social post from Trump in August calling Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag" and a "low-IQ individual."

"He’s a low-IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done - like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight. He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER," Trump wrote.

Mueller led the FBI from 2001 to 2013 and later served as special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe that overshadowed much of Trump’s first term.

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Mueller brought charges against multiple Trump associates during the Russia investigation , including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

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His final report detailed extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian individuals but did not establish a criminal conspiracy.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.