Maine high school teacher calls for deaths of Trump and his supporters in Facebook posts

A Maine high school English teacher’s Facebook posts went viral after she called on the U.S. Secret Service to "take out" people who support President Donald Trump's "illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts" and also called for the president's death.

"The Secret Service has the perfect opportunity, if they choose to step up and take it," Waterville Senior High School teacher JoAnna St. Germain wrote on Tuesday. "You are the ones with power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts. Look at the sycophants and give them what they’re asking for. Every other country sees what’s happening and they are taking stands. If you step up, we can avoid a civil war."

She added that she was "not talking about assassinating a president" because a president is "a person duly elected" while Trump is heading "a fascist dictatorship."

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR CURRAN 'CONFIDENT' THE AGENCY WILL SOLVE FAILED TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS

"Secret Service, you are Americans. My beloved military, you are Americans. We, the people, are counting on you. If I had the skill set required, I would take them out myself. I’m making this post public for a reason, I promise you. Don’t waste time wondering if I’m okay. I’m not. If you’re okay, you’re lying to yourself," she closed.

As of Thursday afternoon, the post remained public and pinned to the top of her Facebook page.

In several follow-up posts, St. Germain stood by her comments, saying that she was not attacking all Republicans or MAGA but Trump and "those in the room" with him. She also said that she was not afraid of losing her job and had no shame over the backlash.

"To be clear, publicly: I knew what I was doing when I did it. I’m not the least f---ing sorry," she wrote in another post on Wednesday.

WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO BECOME A SECRET SERVICE AGENT? DIRECTOR SEAN CURRAN OFFERS A BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK

"I’m not backtracking a single thing. I believe Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with (this is not you — if you’re reading this, this doesn’t apply to you. You are beneath his notice and mine) needs to die. I believe this with the same forceful belief that Hitler and his sycophants needed to die, before they murdered 6 million innocent Jewish persons," one post read.

Another post read, "I’m not backtracking, I am clarifying. Trump is an immoral dictator wannabe. He needs to have a conversation with Jesus."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the U.S. Secret Service said it was made aware of St. Germain’s post but that it does not comment on matters "involving protective intelligence."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Waterville High Schools and St. Germain for a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an email obtained by The Maine Wire, Waterville Public Schools Superintendent Peter Hallen informed parents that he was made aware of a social media post made by a faculty member and had "taken steps to ensure everyone’s safety" and will be "actively investigating the incident" with authorities.