Trump voters tell ABC host they're pleased with the president's actions so far

ABC's Martha Raddatz spoke to a group of Americans that voted for President Donald Trump after his first few weeks in office, who said they're pleased and not surprised by his actions so far.

Raddatz said one voter, Alissa Baker, was hesitant to vote for the president but ended up supporting him in the election, and is satisfied with her decision.

Trump has focused on immigration and the border crisis, elimination DEI policies and Elon Musk's focus on government waste through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"I think the American people spoke strongly that immigration was a top safety concern. It was one of the things that suede swayed me. I’m glad to see bold action because I think it’s needed," Baker told Raddatz.

TRUMP'S FIRST WEEKS IN OFFICE MET WITH BACKLASH ACROSS MEDIA, CALLED ‘MOST DAMAGING’ IN HISTORY

Baker also said she wasn't surprised by Elon Musk's efforts to curb government waste.

"I think it’s pretty characteristic of Elon Musk and I think, you know, the whole idea of coming in and looking at government efficiency was going to be very disruptive, by design," she said.

Another voter, Rick Strucko, told Raddatz that the government does need a "check" which he thinks Musk has introduced.

"So even though I’m not entirely certain that he’s going about it the right way, I do think what he’s setting out to do needs to be done," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Strucko also expressed support for Trump's deportation efforts.

"I understand the challenge, right? Like, that is a very, it’s a rough situation, and I recognize that, and so as harsh as it can seem, I think it’s important to recognize that the responsibility of the president is first to the U.S. citizens," he told the ABC host.

The third voter supported the president over his stance on Israel and said she was pleased. Raddatz asked about Trump's announcement that the U.S. would be taking over the Gaza Strip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, he says a lot of dumb stuff. So — I don’t know. I mean, he’s a lot of talk. We’ll see what he actually accomplishes and gets done. I don’t think he’s actually going to relocate everybody out of there, but I think that he’s working towards some sort of solution that will hopefully, you know, help everybody," she said.