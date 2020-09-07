Gold Star widow pushes back on Washington Post story using photo of her son with Trump

Gold Star widow Brittany Jacobs told "America's Newsroom" she was "hurt" to see a Washington Post story using a photo of her 9-year-old son Christian with President Trump on reports the president trashed troops.

Christian, who was dressed like a Marine, is pictured under a Washington Post headline about a controversial story in The Atlantic, which cites anonymous sources saying that Trump denigrated fallen soldiers. The boy's father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, died during a training accident in California in 2011.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN'S PERRINE HITS ANONYMOUS ATLANTIC SOURCES: 'JOURNALISM WAS ABANDONED'

"I just felt hurt," Brittany Jacobs told guest host Julie Banderas. "I felt hurt for my son, who admires the president and he’s met him on several occasions, and he looks at the president as his friend. The president has called my son his buddy before and that to a little boy mean so much.

"To see a picture of my son used in an article of the president being accused of insulting the fallen, it hurt, because I’ve seen the complete opposite," the Gold Star mom explained. "That is not the character that I have seen in the president. He’s been so sincere, he has been caring. When he talked to my son at Arlington, he was just so focused on Christian and he was so engaged and caring."

ANONYMOUS SOURCES IN THE ATLANTIC'S DONALD TRUMP BOMBSHELL URGED TO GO ON THE RECORD

Her husband died when Christian was just eight months old. In the photo used by the Post, Christian can be seen wearing a Marine uniform in honor of his fallen father.

"It really hurt because what they’re saying and portraying the president as isn't what I have seen, and as a widow, that's something I can speak on," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacobs said Trump has supported military families 110%.

"It was nice to see someone who is so caring and loving and supportive of the fallen and the troops," she said.