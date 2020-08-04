Trump to join 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday to discuss coronavirus, 2020 election and China

President Trump will join “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday for an in-depth interview, Fox News Media announced on Tuesday.

The president and co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Pete Hegseth are expected to discuss the latest news surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming election and U.S. relations with China, as well as Trump's reaction to recent primary results.

The interview is expected to air during the 7 a.m. ET hour of “FOX & Friends.”

Trump’s interview with Fox News Channel’s morning show will come one day after he sat down with Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs. Trump has also conducted newsmaking interviews recently with "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

