Sandmann attorney calls CNN’s Brian Stelter a ‘liar,’ challenges him to sue for defamation

A high-powered attorney called CNN's Brian Stelter a "liar" on Tuesday and dared him to sue for defamation if the statement is false.

“I state as a matter of provable fact that Brian Stelter is a liar,” famed attorney Lin Wood tweeted from his unverfiied account. “If my statement is false, Brian can now sue me for defamation.”

CNN’S STELTER ACCUSED OF BREACHING NETWORK’S CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT

Wood represents Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, who was famously swept up in a controversy after a video clip depicted the "MAGA" hat-wearing student smiling at Nathan Phillips beating a drum and singing a chant as he was surrounded by Sandmann's peers, who all had joined in on the chant in front of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Several mainstream media outlets, including CNN, portrayed the incident with Sandmann and the other teens as being racially charged before additional footage later showed that a group of Black Hebrew Israelites had provoked the confrontation, slinging racial slurs at the students as they were waiting for their bus following the March For Life event. The footage then showed Phillips, who was in town for the Indigenous Peoples March, approaching the students amid the rising tension between the two groups.

CNN settled with the teenager back in January, but Wood, on Monday spotted retweets from Stelter of a tweet written by attorney Mark Zaid, who speculated about how much money the teen walked away with from the settlement.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER IGNORES ABC NEWS' JEFFREY EPSTEIN SCANDAL ON 'RELIABLE SOURCES' MEDIA SHOW

"Those with zero legal experience (as far as I can tell) should not be conjecturing on lawsuits they know nothing about. What kind of journalism is that?" Zaid asked. "I've litigated defamation cases. [Sandmann] was undoubtedly paid nuisance value settlement & nothing more."

Wood accused the "Reliable Sources" host of breaching his network's own confidentiality agreement with his client.

"This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars," Wood tweeted with a screenshot of Stelter's retweet.

CNN apparently informed Wood that Stelter would not be disciplined for the retweet, which sparked the latest Twitter attack.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.