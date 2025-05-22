Trump administration promises justice for slain Israeli couple in DC shooting

The Trump administration is calling for an end to antisemitic violence following the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was in direct contact with President Donald Trump throughout the night following the attack.

"I was on the phone with Donald Trump all evening long, all evening. He called me first thing this morning," Bondi said Thursday on "America’s Newsroom."

"He is horrified by what happened. … We will support our Jewish community."

FBI INVESTIGATING KILLING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY EMPLOYEES AS POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

The victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were a couple who, according to officials, were soon to be engaged. They were attending a young professionals event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the Capital Jewish Museum. Organizers say the gathering was kept low-profile, with much of the planning done over the encrypted Signal app to minimize safety concerns.

AG BONDI SAYS VIOLENT ANTI-ISRAEL STUDENT PROTESTERS IN US ON VISAS 'NEED TO BE KICKED OUT'

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the shootings. Bondi confirmed the individual acted alone. Video footage shows the suspect being taken into custody while shouting "Free Palestine."

"Two beautiful young people were gunned down last night needlessly," said Bondi. "No parents should have to be called and told that their children were violently murdered leaving a religious event at the Jewish Museum. That should never happen."

FATAL SHOOTING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY WORKERS IN DC SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM TRUMP, ISRAELI PRESIDENT

President Trump also addressed the violence on Truth Social, writing:

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

Interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro will prosecute the case, Bondi announced. The Department of Justice is considering whether the charges will include capital murder, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Bondi said federal and local security has been increased at potential Jewish community targets in the wake of the shooting.

"We want our Jewish community to feel safe again," she said. "Police believe right now he acted alone."

SLAIN ISRAELI EMBASSY WORKERS WERE ON VERGE OF ENGAGEMENT, AMBASSADOR SAYS

She also shared that Lischinsky had planned to propose to Milgrim during an upcoming trip to Israel.

"Ambassador Leiter said last night, this young man was about to propose to her. He had bought a ring. They were going to get engaged in Israel. They had their entire lives in front of them, and now it's taken away," said Bondi.

"Our job now is to be sure justice is served, and it will be served under Donald Trump."