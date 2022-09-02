Trey Gowdy: Biden's definition of a good Republican is 'one that agrees with him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Trey Gowdy challenged President Biden's logic in Thursday's "soul of a nation" speech arguing that he believes a good Republican is one who agrees with his policies.

TREY GOWDY: I think threats to our democracy abound. And, you know, January 6 is a pretty obvious example. There are plenty of examples on the other side of the aisle. And if you want to be a real leader at a time when this country needs a unifier, then you would point out, I mean, many of us consider progressive prosecutors who can undo a legislative that by themselves to be a threat to democracy. Many of us consider a president to sign or issue executive orders that they know violate the Constitution to be a threat to democracy.

The other thing that caught my attention is the president's definition of a good Republican is one that agrees with him. I mean, over half the country doesn't agree with him on most of his policy. So how can that be the definition of a good Republican that you can work and agree with Joe Biden?

