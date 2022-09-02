Trey Gowdy: Biden's definition of a good Republican is 'one that agrees with him'
Gowdy says over half the country doesn't agree with most of Biden's policies
Fox News host Trey Gowdy challenged President Biden's logic in Thursday's "soul of a nation" speech arguing that he believes a good Republican is one who agrees with his policies.
TREY GOWDY: I think threats to our democracy abound. And, you know, January 6 is a pretty obvious example. There are plenty of examples on the other side of the aisle. And if you want to be a real leader at a time when this country needs a unifier, then you would point out, I mean, many of us consider progressive prosecutors who can undo a legislative that by themselves to be a threat to democracy. Many of us consider a president to sign or issue executive orders that they know violate the Constitution to be a threat to democracy.
The other thing that caught my attention is the president's definition of a good Republican is one that agrees with him. I mean, over half the country doesn't agree with him on most of his policy. So how can that be the definition of a good Republican that you can work and agree with Joe Biden?
