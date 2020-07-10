NFL legend Tony Dungy says nobody who 'believes the Bible’ would agree with CNN host Don Lemon

It’s been a tough week for CNN host Don Lemon and his latest critic is Hall of Fame NFL coach Tony Dungy, who said anyone who believes in the Bible wouldn't agree with the CNN host's recent comment that Jesus Christ "admittedly was not perfect."

"Jesus Christ, if that's who you believe in, Jesus Christ, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth," Lemon told his colleague Chris Cuomo on Monday. "So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves?"

Dungy, the deeply religious NFL legend, took to Twitter to question the CNN host's comments.

“I’m sorry Mr Lemon but just who ‘admitted’ that Jesus Christ was not perfect here on earth? Not anyone who believes the Bible. Not anyone who trusts in Jesus as their savior,” Dungy tweeted. “I’m not sure the point you’re making but your premise is dead wrong. That was the point in Jesus coming!”

Dungy, who penned the 2008 memoir “Quiet Strength: The Principles, Practices, and Priorities of a Winning Life,” wasn’t alone in his criticism of Lemon.

Pastor Robert Jeffress, the pastor of 14,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas, said Lemon’s comments "makes him and his network the uncontested champions of Fake News."

"Don Lemon's comments are, first of all, heretical," Jeffress, told Fox News, "and it contradicts the most basic tenet of the Christian faith and demonstrates how tone-deaf the left is to faith issues."

"Our founding fathers, like all of us, were imperfect human beings," Jeffress added, "but Jesus Christ was different than any other man that lived, and as the founder of our faith, he had to be perfect."

Lemon also came under fire this week for lecturing actor Terry Crews about Black Lives Matter, which resulted in former CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer saying the “CNN Tonight” host hurts the network because he’s so divisive.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is about police brutality and injustice in that manner, not about what’s happening in black neighborhoods,” Lemon said on Monday before telling Crews he can start his own movement if he’s so concerned with “Black-on-Black” gun violence.

Lemon then joked on Tuesday about conservative pundits who are concerned about an uptick in crime in Democratic cities — but a 2013 clip of Lemon that was recently unearthed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” revealed that he once warned Black people to “clean up your act.”

Author and political pundit Dave Rubin was among the many critics to mock Lemon's hypocrisy, saying the CNN host has gone backward.

“The reason this clip on Lemon is lighting up the Internet isn’t really about hypocrisy, people can honestly change their opinions based on new information. (I sure have.) It’s that Lemon went from making reasoned, fact-based arguments, to emotional propaganda. It’s backward,” Rubin wrote.

