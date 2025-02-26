Tom Homan threatens criminal prosecution after activists post photos of ICE agents

Border czar Tom Homan is threatening legal action after anti-ICE activists posted the photos, names and addresses of ICE agents operating in Southern California. Homan told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that the fliers "crossed the line" and he will be seeking action by the Department of Justice. He also disclosed that he requires 24-7 police protection due to death threats.

TOM HOMAN: Look, I think they crossed the line. They started posting pictures and addresses and phone numbers. I got state troopers around my house 24-7 right now because of death threats. And I know what it's like to be doxxed, though. These agents don't deserve that. These agents put a gun on their hip and wear a Kevlar vest every day, trying to make their communities safer. We've been really clear: we're focusing on the worst of the worst. We're focused on criminal threats and national security threats. So I got a meeting with the Department of Justice today and what we can do about this. I think it crossed the line of impeding a federal law enforcement officer in the performance of their duties. So I'm hoping we find out who these people are, and we can criminally prosecute them.

Multiple federal law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin that anti-ICE activists, who have been interfering with ICE operations in the Los Angeles area in recent days, have now started putting up posters featuring the personal information of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers working in the Los Angeles and Southern California area.

The posters, written in Spanish, translate roughly to read "CAREFUL WITH THESE FACES." It is unclear which activist group is putting up these posters, but ICE officials said they are aware and are investigating.

A Los Angeles FBI spokesperson also shared a statement with Fox News warning those who interfere with law enforcement operations could face potential prosecution.

"The FBI safeguards Constitutionally-protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice," the spokesperson said.

This comes as anti-immigration activists disrupted a planned multi-agency task force operation involving ICE, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on Sunday afternoon.

ICE officials said that the operation was part of investigations targeting criminals, and was not a raid.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.