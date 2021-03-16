Tom Homan: Migrants photographed in Biden T-shirts at US-Mexico border suggest he's to blame

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan slammed the Biden administration for blaming former President Trump over the migrant surge at the border, arguing that it was Biden's "damaging words during the campaign" that created the ongoing crisis.

In an appearance on "The Story" Tuesday, Homan pointed to an image of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border – at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state – who were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden.

HOMAN: I have never seen anybody wearing a Trump T-shirt crossing the border, but we're certainly seeing it the other day with the Biden T-shirts. It's Joe Biden's words that are causing the crisis.

Look, the border is in a crisis ... the crisis is of the Biden administration's making. You can't make promises during a campaign, 'you're going to have asylum, approve DACA and ICE detention.' The cartels sell what they’re seeing. So when you send a message you can enter the country illegally [and] you won’t be detained or removed, people are going to come. Especially when you offer free health care on top of that – so it's damaging words during the campaign driving this crisis.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL VIDEO