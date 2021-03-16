Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Homan: Migrants photographed in Biden T-shirts at US-Mexico border suggest he's to blame

Migrants were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tom Homan on migrant surge: 'Joe Biden's words are causing this crisis'Video

Tom Homan on migrant surge: 'Joe Biden's words are causing this crisis'

Former acting ICE director blames Biden's immigration policies for border chaos on 'The Story'

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan slammed the Biden administration for blaming former President Trump over the migrant surge at the border, arguing that it was Biden's "damaging words during the campaign" that created the ongoing crisis. 

In an appearance on "The Story" Tuesday, Homan pointed to an image of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border – at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state – who were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden

HOMAN: I have never seen anybody wearing a Trump T-shirt crossing the border, but we're certainly seeing it the other day with the Biden T-shirts. It's Joe Biden's words that are causing the crisis.

Look, the border is in a crisis ... the crisis is of the Biden administration's making. You can't make promises during a campaign, 'you're going to have asylum, approve DACA and ICE detention.' The cartels sell what they’re seeing. So when you send a message you can enter the country illegally [and] you won’t be detained or removed, people are going to come. Especially when you offer free health care on top of that  so it's damaging words during the campaign driving this crisis.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL VIDEO

This article was written by Fox News staff.