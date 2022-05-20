Tom Homan: Biden sold out our national security at border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tom Homan told "America Reports" on Friday that the Biden administration sold out America's national security on the border.

VP KAMALA HARRIS INACTIVE ON BORDER CRISIS AS MIGRANT SURGE CONTINUES, TITLE 42 END LOOMS

TOM HOMAN: The most treacherous territory is where the convicted criminals and the drug dealers try to move their drugs, because it's harder to apprehend them. You know, only with use of a drone can you see them coming. So, yeah, you're going to see populations across the entire southwest border. Every sector is going to see an increase because the cartel is going to spread their madness out, right? They're going to send large groups to a certain area knowing Border Patrol is going to surge resources there. And that's where they're going to move the drugs and the convicted criminals, the pedophiles. This again, it's a worst-case scenario. This administration has sold out our national security.

I've talked to several patrol agents. They all say the same thing. United States of America, United States Border Patrol has lost operational control of our southern border. They can't contain what they have now... For the first time in this nation's history, at least for the 35 years I've done this job, we have lost operational control of the border. And under President Trump, we had the most secure border in my lifetime. And President Biden came into office and destroyed it, which is causing the crime, the murders, the overdose deaths, the drug trafficking, the trafficking in women and children, sex trafficking. This president has done harm to the United States, has done harm to the security of the United States, especially from a national security issue.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: