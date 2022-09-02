Tom Cotton torches Biden speech: 'Deranged partisan ideologues' the real threat to democracy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called President Biden's Philadelphia speech Friday an example of why Republicans must win back majorities in November, telling "America's Newsroom" that Republicans will fight back against the "radical ideology" of the Democrat Party and their refusal to focus on issues most important to Americans.

SEN. TOM COTTON: Not a lot of policy in that speech, Trace. And again, to go back to the threats to democracy. Many of the things you just cited that he didn't address, like the fentanyl crisis or 100,000 Americans dying every year from overdoses more than 20 times we lost in the entire Iraq war, and the open border. That gets back to Joe Biden abdicating his responsibility to enforce the law, uphold immigration laws as written by Congress, and protect our borders from a slow-motion invasion, not only of migrants looking for jobs but vicious, violent cartel members and gang members who are flooding our streets with drugs. This, again, gets back to the real threats to our democracy, which is Joe Biden and the far left of the Democratic Party who will disregard the law and overturn long-standing customs and standards of democratic practice in America to pursue their radical ideology. What we need to do is to protect the American people from the deranged partisan ideologues you saw on stage last night by making sure that we elect a Republican majority into Congress this fall. Once we do that, I'm going to protect the American people from that deranged ideologue.

