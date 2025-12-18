Whoopi Goldberg suggests Trump bonus for troops is bribe to make them follow his orders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s "warrior dividend" to veterans may be a bribe to make them follow questionable orders.

"What he’s doing is thinking, ‘If I make sure the soldiers have what they need, they’ll back me and what I want, see?'" Goldberg said on "The View."

Trump said during an address on Wednesday night that nearly 1.5 million military service members will be receiving a Christmas bonus. The president declared that the nation's more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive what he called a "warrior dividend" in honor of our nation's founding roughly 250 years ago. The one-time cash payment promises an extra $1,776 for troops during Christmas.

"And the checks are already on the way," Trump said, crediting tariffs and the recently passed GOP spending and tax bill for the available cash.

"Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody."

As the co-hosts of "The View" balked at his address, forme Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said that this policy was "the one thing I give him credit on."

"I want to see them get it first," Goldberg said as she voiced her skepticism.

"People need help, but all Americans need help right now, and just a handout isn’t the answer. Smart policies are," Griffin argued.

Goldberg then appeared to suggest that Trump has some unconstitutional plan in mind, for which he will need soldiers’ staunch support.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive an immediate response.

Asked by Fox News host Martha MacCallum for his response to Goldberg on "The Story," Marine Dakota Meyer said she was irrelevant.

"The great thing is that my daughters and this next generation will grow up and not even know who Whoopi Goldberg is," he said.

