'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg flips out over Bud Light boycotts: 'IT'S JUST BEER'

'I want to know what are you so angry about?' Goldberg asked

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fumed on Monday over backlash towards Bud Light after the company launched an ad campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fumed over boycotts of Bud Light after the beer company did an ad campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and declared, "it's just beer" during Monday's episode. 

Goldberg declared she was a huge Budweiser fan before asking what people were so angry about. 

"The company puts out a statement saying they didn’t mean to address an issue that divided people, but I want to know what are you so angry about? Beer does not have, I mean it’s not Democrat or Republican, it doesn’t have belief system, it’s just beer!" Goldberg said. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin said America is "highly transphobic" and those boycotting the beer were making it out to be a "transphobic issue."

Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts of "The View" weigh in on the Bud Ligh t controversy on Monday. 

Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts of "The View" weigh in on the Bud Ligh t controversy on Monday.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

ANHEUSER-BUSCH SHEDS ROUGHLY $5 BILLION IN VALUE SINCE BUD LIGHT’S DYLAN MULVANEY PACT SPARKED OUTRAGE

Anheuser-Busch recently sent Mulvaney packs of Bud Light with the influencer's face printed on the cans as part of an ad for the beer company’s March Madness contest and as a way to celebrate a full year of "girlhood."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said it was a "smart move" by Bud Light and that they needed to make "inroads with the LGBTQ community," who Griffin said "tends to like craft beer and skinny cocktails, not Bud Light."

"They're reaching a community that is probably not drinking enough Bud Light," Griffin added. 

Hostin joked that the company dialed it back by unleashing the Clydesdale horses. 

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Cans of Budweiser and Bud Light sit on a shelf for sale at a convenience store, July 26, 2018 in New York City. 

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Cans of Budweiser and Bud Light sit on a shelf for sale at a convenience store, July 26, 2018 in New York City.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CRITICS OBLITERATE ANHEUSER-BUSCH CEO'S ‘NOTHING’ STATEMENT AMID BUD LIGHT-DYLAN MULVANEY UPROAR: A ‘DISASTER’

She added that their response to the backlash was, "let's get the horses out" because "horses are so much more American than trans people."

"Listen, Budweiser, we are all Americans here, we appreciate your beer whether it’s light or regular beer, you have every right and we have every right to buy it if we like it. Don’t let them scare you. Lets us scare you," Goldberg said at the end of the segment. 

Bud Light

Bud Light (Getty)

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement in response to the backlash on Friday.

"As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere," Whitworth said. "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.