'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin 'concerned' for LGBTQ community with new pope

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said she is "concerned" for the LGBTQ+ community after seeing a resurfaced statement from the new pope.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the first American pope on Thursday, taking the name of Pope Leo XIV. He has been described as a compromise candidate between the more traditional and progressive factions of the Roman Catholic Church, as he has spoken in favor of both doctrinal tradition and support for workers and the poor. While some liberal commentators have praised him, others have voiced skepticism about how much their beliefs may actually align.

"I’m a devout Catholic," Hostin claimed. "Look, I always think it’s exciting, to watch the conclave and look for the white smoke and the black smoke and just the ceremony of it and, you know, during these very trying times in our country, we certainly need spiritual leadership, because of some of the things that we’re experiencing. I’m a little concerned about this choice for the LGBTQ+ community."

She went on to quote a statement the pope made in 2012.

"In 2012 he gave an address to bishops, and he lamented the popular culture fostered and ‘sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel,’ and that’s a quote, and then he cited the ‘homosexual lifestyle’ and ‘alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children,’" Hostin said.

The co-host then recalled the late Pope Francis and said, "I think that Pope Francis certainly made great changes in terms of embracing the LGBTQ+ community and extending blessings to the community, and I hope that this pope doesn’t roll back the-"

Multiple co-hosts interjected, including Ana Navarro, who identified as Catholic and emphasized the date that he made the statement.

"In 2012 there were even a lot of American politicians who today are pro-gay marriage and pro-equal rights who were not, so maybe, you know, with the weight of the papacy and the idea that-he just said when he went out on the balcony that the church loves everyone and was inclusive in his first message so until we see otherwise, I think we need to pray and hope that he follows in Francis' footsteps in being inclusive, forgiving, compassionate, welcoming, and speaking up for the marginalized," Navarro said.

Pope Leo also previously warned against gender ideology as well, reportedly declaring to a local news outlet, "The promotion of gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist."

While the late Pope Francis is credited for extending an olive branch to the LGBTQ+ community, he also warned that gender ideology is the "ugliest danger" of our time.