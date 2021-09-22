'The View's' Ana Navarro claims Democrats today would hold Bill Clinton accountable for Lewinsky affair

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Wednesday that if the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, as well as his subsequent impeachment, had taken place today, Democrats would actually hold him accountable.

While discussing the affair with her co-hosts, Navarro cited Democrats putting pressure on former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, to resign from the Senate as evidence that they hold themselves, and the members of their own party, accountable as a result of the #MeToo movement.

She, however, seemingly confused the affair as the reason for Clinton's impeachment when she claimed that he would be convicted if the impeachment trial were being held today. Clinton was actually impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice stemming from lying under oath to a federal grand jury on questions pertaining to the affair.

"He was impeached but he won. The vote was not there to convict him. I think that if that impeachment had happened today he would be convicted, and he would be convicted by Democrats. The same Democrats who kicked Al Franken out of the Senate for much, much less," Navarro said. "Democrats tend to hold themselves, and hold their own, accountable and to a higher standard."

"What I do think though, is I think that things have changed. The #MeToo movement definitely changed the way we look at the power dynamic," she added.

Only five House Democrats voted for the articles of impeachment on perjury and obstruction of justice, and no Democratic U.S. Senators voted to convict on either charge.

Navarro is one of numerous ex- or non-practicing Republicans on cable and network news who have firmly aligned themselves with Democrats in recent years. She is also a CNN commentator.

The affair once again became the topic of conversation following the September premiere of the FX drama series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which chronicles the affair and subsequent political scandal.

Lewinsky served as a producer on the series.