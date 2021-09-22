‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar claims Hillary Clinton was 'real victim’ of Monica Lewinsky affair

"The View" co-host Joy Behar on Wednesday dismissed the notion that Monica Lewinsky was a victim of her high-profile affair with former President Bill Clinton, declaring that instead Hillary Clinton and America are the ones who deserve the most sympathy.

The daytime gabfest discussed Lewinsky as one of the first victims of cancel culture after the former White House intern’s affair with Clinton and his subsequent impeachment in 1998 for lying under oath. But the liberal host said Hillary Clinton suffering consequences in 2016 over the saga was the real tragedy.

"I would submit here that the real victim was the United States of America and Hillary Clinton," Behar said. "If you remember, when the debate was going on between Trump and Hillary, Trump brought in all these so-called victims of Clinton’s peccadillos."

Behar, who made an air quotes gesture with her hands when she referred to the "so-called victims," was referring to when Trump brought Clinton accusers Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey to a 2016 presidential debate.

MONICA LEWINSKY RECALLS CLINTON’S ‘LETHAL CHARM’ THAT LEFT HER ‘INTOXICATED’: ‘I WAS ENAMORED WITH HIM'

"When he brought those women in to that debate, that hurt Hillary Clinton and that is the real victim. The country lost a great person – Hillary Clinton could have been the president instead of that criminal we had for four years," Behar said. "That’s the real victim."

Behar also revealed she doesn’t regret any "joke" made about Lewinsky at the height of the former president’s scandal.

"In the moment it was funny and it was relevant. My intention is never to hurt anybody’s feelings," Behar said. "I’m coming from a pure place with it."

This is hardly the first time that Behar has disparaged women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct.

JOY BEHAR SORRY FOR CALLING BILL CLINTON ACCUSERS 'TRAMPS' ON 'THE VIEW'

In 2016, Behar was forced to apologize after calling Clinton’s accusers "tramps" during a discussion about then-candidate Trump bringing the women who accused Clinton of sexual assault or harassment to the debate.

"This is the thing though … if a woman sleeps with your husband, you’re not going to necessarily embrace them … That’s why when he brought up these allegations, I wonder if she missed the opportunity to address it in a way that the public would understand," co-host Sunny Hostin said at the time.

Behar disagreed, joking that there wasn’t much Hillary Clinton could say to the women before offering a suggestion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"’I would like to apologize to those tramps that have slept with my husband.’ Maybe she could have said that," Behar said.

She later claimed it was a joke that went awry after widespread backlash.

"I want to apologize," Behar said in 2016. "I never, ever intend to belittle sexual assault and the women who are victims of it ever ... I made a joke ... I’m sorry."

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.