The Hill slammed for using 'Republicans seize' framework on rising gas prices under Biden

The Hill was slammed by critics over the weekend for using the phrase "Republicans seize" to describe efforts by the party to criticize President Biden and the Democrats over the rapidly rising cost of gas.

In a Saturday piece headlined, "Republicans seize on rising gas prices amid Ukraine conflict," The Hill dusted off the age-old cliché as it appeared to lament down-ballot Republicans across the country using the soaring cost of refueling a vehicle "to go on the offensive" against Democrats, in-turn posing a challenge for the president's party heading into this year's midterm elections.

"Republicans running in down-ballot races are using soaring gas prices to go on the offensive against Democrats, posing a challenge for President Biden and his allies on the campaign trail," The Hill wrote.

"Biden and Democrats were already contending with record inflation and rising gas prices well before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Republicans have used the latest price hike to tie their opponents to what they argue is a lack of energy independence under the Biden administration," it added.

The Hill went on to cite analysts claiming high gas prices were a result of "supply and demand mismatches related to the coronavirus pandemic," rather than a result of the Democrats' policies.

It argued that Republicans had grown "more aggressive" following the invasion of Ukraine in trying to pin the blame on Democrats and quoted DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, who claimed the former were politicizing the issue with their criticism.

Critics took to social media to slam The Hill's use of the phrase "Republicans seize," with some mocking its use and referencing another popular cliché used by the liberal media: "Republicans pounce." Others argued gas prices were affecting all Americans and not just those of a particular political party.

"Pretty sure everyday Americans of any ideology have been ‘seizing’ and suffering from rising gas prices long before the Ukraine conflict," one critic wrote.