Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property.

Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.

"We have had young adults come through our property in their twenties. And in the past month, we have seen many that are juveniles, 17 or younger. And it's scary that these cartels are promising these juveniles a free passage over here. And they're not telling them that they're going to be crammed in a semi-trailer with 100 other people, left to die," she said.

Crisp-Canales described having individuals on her property as "very unnerving" and as a result, Border Patrol has come by to pick up illegal immigrants.

"We've had several bailouts lately in this heat that were there just behind our house, hiding in the brush. And we actually had our sheriff's department call us late one day. It's 108 degrees out. There were three illegals hiding in the brush near our house," she told Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus.

She said the migrants had used cell phones to call 911, desperate to escape the heat. Crisp-Canales described the crisis that has directly affected her family as an "invasion."

"We are being invaded. It is an invasion, and it has been an invasion. And the federal government is doing absolutely nothing to help except welcome these individuals with open arms."

An average of 441 unaccompanied children will cross the U.S.-Mexico border into border patrol custody every day this year, according to estimates from the Department of Homeland Security .

Biden's administration is reportedly expecting between 148,000 and 161,000 unaccompanied minors to cross the border in the fiscal year 2022, according to documents obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The Biden administration has repeatedly attempted to dismiss border surges as a yearly pattern . While the southern border has seen a pattern of increases in migration each spring, the surges in both 2021 and 2022 have far outpaced previous years.

