Kilmeade tears into Biden, Adams amid Abbott feud: 'I've never seen such blatant irresponsibility'

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade slammed President Biden's failure to address the border crisis and New York City Mayor Eric Adams' feud with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on migrants being bused to his city. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Kilmeade highlighted the leaders' "blatant irresponsibility" as more migrants arrive in the U.S.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Adams and Biden get along great. I'm sure he would take Adams' call. I would not be surprised if Joe Biden would get the advice to vilify the governor of Texas and take Adams' aside and get him additional financing to handle the extra 4,000 over the last five months of illegal immigrants into their city. At the same time, turn your back on the 3.9 million that have crossed mostly in Texas since he took over. I've never seen such blatant irresponsibility as a leader of a country, of a leader of a city, as opposed to the leader of a state. And why Beto O'Rourke is within single digits reportedly of Governor Abbott is beyond me because if Texas is unhappy now, you are going to be miserable under Beto O'Rourke, Mr.Take-my-gun-and-take-the-wall-down. That's what he's going to give you just along with standing on your kitchen table or your countertop.

