Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'

TEXAS BEGINS DISPATCHING BUSES TO THE BORDER TO TRANSPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO DC

KEN PAXTON: I wish it was only a publicity stunt. She doesn't understand the reality, or doesn't care about the reality, of what's happening on the Texas border. And then, ultimately, what's happening to all of our states, because really every state is a border state now, affected by what's going on along the border. Because we have a massive increase in drug overdoses, we have had COVID spread around, we've had all kinds of crime issues. This is a real issue. This is not a publicity stunt by the governor.

