©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tesla owner offers $25K reward after Cybertruck defaced, says vandals must face consequences

Jason Bedell tells ‘Fox & Friends’ he won’t be intimidated into not driving his Tesla

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
Tesla owner offering $25K reward to ‘make an example' of Cybertruck attacker

Tesla owner Jason Bedell joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss offering a reward for more information on person who targeted his car in a vandalism attack. 

A California Tesla owner is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a vandal who threw a cement block at his car's windshield and slashed its tires.

"An example does need to be made here," Tesla owner Jason Bedell said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"That is one of the reasons why I'm offering such a large cash reward for the person that did this."

BRICK-WIELDING WOMAN BASHES TESLA AS BOSTON POLICE HUNT SUSPECTED STREET MENACE

A California man's Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized

Jason Bedell's Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized in his California driveway. (Jason Bedell)

Security footage from Bedell’s home captured the suspect repeatedly hurling a cement block at his family's Cybertruck and puncturing its tires. He told Fox News Digital that the attack was especially disturbing because his 4-year-old son was asleep inside the house at the time.

Bedell says this isn’t the first time he has faced hostility for driving a Tesla.

"When I drive my Teslas around, I get a lot of middle fingers, a lot a thumbs down, a lot of really hard stares," he said, blaming the rise in Tesla-related vandalism on growing anti-Musk sentiment.

"But I'm not going to be scared … I'm going to keep driving my Tesla."

California Tesla owner Jason Bedell is offering a $25,000 reward after security footage captured a vandal slashing the tires of his Cybertruck and smashing its windshield with a cement block. Bedell, who says he has faced hostility for driving a Tesla, believes growing anti-Musk sentiment is fueling attacks on owners

Bedell, who says he has faced hostility for driving a Tesla, believes growing anti-Musk sentiment is fueling attacks on owners. (Getty Images)

Bedell’s case is part of a broader trend of attacks on Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships. A recent Fox News analysis found at least 50 similar incidents, ranging from minor vandalism like keying and graffiti to more serious crimes such as arson and even an alleged drive-by shooting.

RACHEL MADDOW MOCKS MUSK AFTER GOP’S WISCONSIN ELECTION LOSS, SAYS LOCALS GAVE HIM 'ONE-FINGER SALUTE'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called the attacks "wide-scale domestic terrorism" and urged authorities to take action.

"The real problem is not the people. It's not like the crazy guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership," Musk told Fox News' Bret Baier

Tesla owner set on 'making an example' out of Cybertruck vandal after attack left him feeling 'violated' Video

"It's the people pushing the propaganda that cause that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here."

Last weekend, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Tesla locations worldwide as part of a movement called the "Tesla Takedown." The demonstrations were aimed at Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal agency that has cut millions in funding for government programs and reduced the number of federal jobs. 

Despite reports of rising hostility, Bedell says he never expected to be targeted, especially in his predominantly Democratic neighborhood.

"To be targeting the neighbors in this area just doesn't make any sense to me. A lot of these people are on their side and believe a lot of the same beliefs that they have," he said.

"This isn’t an attack against Tesla. This is an attack against their neighbors."

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.