Ted Cruz says House will pass coronavirus bill overwhelmingly: These are 'extraordinary circumstances'

The House of Representatives will overwhelmingly pass the more than $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill later Friday, said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Cruz said that he would not be "terribly concerned" about the question of procedure for members of Congress because "it's clear the House is going to pass it."

"It's clear the House is going to pass it with an overwhelming bipartisan majority," he assured. "If it so happens that a member or two or three decides they want to vote no, well they can do that," he continued.

During a news conference on Thursday, President Trump labeled any lawmakers who sought to delay the bill as "grandstanders."

"Looks like a third rate Granstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can't stop it, only delay, which is both dangers & costly," the president tweeted Friday morning.

"Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive," he added. "Virus wasn't their fault, It is 'HELL' dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the 'big picture' done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!"

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have both said they are considering blocking the vote and forcing other House members to return for a roll-call vote.

"Look, people can have their disagreements," Cruz remarked. "This is going to pass. It's going to pass overwhelmingly which means relief is going to be in the hands of the people that are hurting."

"And in the Senate the day before yesterday, we passed it unanimously. It was 96 to nothing. Every single senator -- Republican and Democrat -- voted 'yes.' Bernie Sanders voted yes. So did I," he added.

"Listen, this is a $2 trillion bill. That's about a tenth of our national debt. That is a big deal. That is not something that would pass in any ordinary circumstances," Cruz stated further. "But, these are extraordinary circumstances."

"The magnitude of the health threat is massive and the magnitude of the economic threat: We lost three and a half million jobs last week, small businesses are shuttering all across this country," he concluded. "And so, this emergency relief package is designed to put real relief in the hands of people."