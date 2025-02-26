'The View' hosts clash over Trump immigration policy, Alyssa Farah Griffin fact-checks Sunny Hostin

"The View" co-hosts clashed on Wednesday as Alyssa Farah Griffin attempted to fact-check her liberal co-host Sunny Hostin, who claimed that President Donald Trump's immigration policies targeted migrants who "look a certain way."

During a discussion on the topic, Hostin said, "I think what’s fascinating to me is that, yes, he ran on immigration, and he ran, really, on the southern border because we know we also border Canada, and that that’s actually the largest border, but they’re not really going into Canada and looking for those Canadian people that are kind of jumping back and forth."

As Griffin attempted to explain that it wasn't Canadians who were crossing over the northern border, Hostin said that wasn't "true," citing a conversation she had with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which Griffin argued was a misunderstanding. Hostin then frustratingly asked, "can I finish talking?"

"Can I finish what I was saying so that I don’t lose my thought? The point is, you know, he was all about immigration from the southern border. And those immigrants or those migrants look a certain way. So, it seems to me this was never really just about immigration," Hostin continued.

DR. PHIL TELLS ‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS ABOUT HORRIFIC FATES FOR SOME MIGRANT CHILDREN AT THE BORDER

The co-hosts discussed Trump floating a $5 million "gold card," which he described as a route to citizenship. He said the card would give "green card privileges," according to reports.

"It’s okay for Russian oligarchs to come over. It’s okay for people with money to come over, but it’s not okay to provide a path to citizenship for people that have been here like the DACA recipients, for other people that look a different way," Hostin continued.

During Whitmer's appearance on the show, Hostin argued that Trump's deportations were targeting "Brown" people, a claim that the governor agreed with at the time.

Griffin, who repeatedly tried to note that Hostin's point was a misnomer, explained that it was immigrants from Mexico and India crossing the northern border, "It is not Canadians crossing from Canada into the United States."

"Mexico and India are the two largest places people are coming, because they’re seeing that it’s actually easier than going through the cartels and going through a more-secure southern border. So if they have the resources, that’s what the northern immigration crisis is, it has nothing to do with Canadians," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

After returning from commercial, co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed the clash and asked if the hosts had anything else to say about the discussion.

"I don't," Hostin said.

"I know it gets heated, and I don't mean to step on people when I do, I'm working on interrupting," Griffin said, elaborating further on the gold card idea.

"Incentivizing people who want to be, who want to work hard who want to become citizens make it so they can come here. I’m a strong proponent in H1B visas. If you want to start a company here, I want the next Google to be started here, I want the next Apple to be started here, so we need to do that, but there always needs to be a path for people who are refugees or asylum seekers. That is what America has always stood for, and I don’t like the optics of making it sound like it’s going to the highest bidder and if you can afford it or create the next Google you can be here. That’s what’s missing," Griffin said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hostin did make another argument towards the end of the discussion, that the U.S. should be focused on educating its own people rather than calling for more people to come here and work.