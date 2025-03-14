'The View' co-hosts cheerlead for Rosie O'Donnell fleeing to Ireland to escape Trump

Multiple co-hosts of "The View" expressed support for comedian and former "View" host Rosie O’Donnell’s permanent move to Ireland, saying it’s a fair response to Donald Trump being the President of the United States.

During Friday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin defended O'Donnell's decision, noting that America is becoming a difficult place to live for people like her.

Hostin said that America "doesn’t seem to be working for everyone," suggesting that O’Donnell’s freedom is somehow threatened by a second Trump term.

The discussion followed O’Donnell revealing this week that she has been living in Ireland for nearly two months following Trump’s 2024 election. In a recent TikTok video, the celebrity came clean about her new home, stating, "It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful."

The gay comedian added that she moved to the country on Jan. 15, five days before Trump’s inauguration.

"Although I was someone who never thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she said, noting that she has been in the process of getting her Irish citizenship.

O'Donnell and Trump have been involved in a feud since 2006 after she criticized him on "The View" about his leniency toward a Miss USA winner who had been accused of drug use and other bad behavior.

Trump responded by slamming her as a "real loser," and the two have been at odds ever since. O’Donnell would eventually describe receiving the "most bullying I ever experienced in my life" since the start of their feud, and has opposed Trump’s political career at every step.

Navarro stated that O’Donnell was right to leave, considering the treatment she had gotten from Trump over the years, and the threat Trump allegedly represents while in office again.

"But I do know if you’re Rosie O’Donnell, who he hates and – in fairness, she hates him, it’s mutual – and you are listening to him threaten Liz Cheney, and you’re looking at him go after law firms, and you are listening to him saying he’s coming back to be the retribution, and you know how ruthless and vicious he is, and that he personally hates you, and you have a 12-year-old with special needs… then you make the hard decision of leaving.' she said.

"Good for her," Navarro added. "She’s fought for her entire life. She’s putting herself first. I’m very supportive."

Alyssa Farah Griffin wasn’t buying the suggestion that America isn’t a free place for some under Trump.

"I do think it’s important to remember that America’s bigger than the president," she said.

"This country is bigger than who is president for four years," Griffin later added. "I just think it’s important people remember — there are places I wouldn’t be able to get IVF treatments in Europe. Like we put – and love my European friends – but we put everyone else on this pedestal and act like America is so backward and broken. It’s not."

Siding with Navarro, Hostin pushed back, "It’s a pretty young democracy that doesn’t seem to be working right now."

"I believe more in America than Donald Trump’s ability to ruin it," Griffin interjected.

Hostin argued back, stating that leaving the country is O’Donnell’s "prerogative," as the country "doesn’t work for her family and she is one of the few people that can pick her life up and move it somewhere."

"Most of us are stuck here," the co-host added.