Sub shop owner wins battle to remove homeless camp outside store after 'defecation, fornication', 'deaths'

'This was the first time that I can remember that I came down to my restaurant and there was just no one around,' Old Station Sub Shop owner Joe Faillace said

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Old Station Subs owner Joe Faillace describes the conditions outside his Phoenix, Arizona shop on 'America's Newsroom' and his legal victory.

Old Station Subs owner Joe Faillace gave an update on the homeless crisis in Phoenix, Arizona, after he won a legal battle to clear a homeless encampment outside his restaurant. 

"I think it's a permanent fix," Faillace said on "America's Newsroom," explaining that the police were monitoring his restaurant.

"There's definitely more police presence," he said. "This was the first time that I can remember that I came down to my restaurant and there was just no one around. It was just clear. It was nice." 

BODY FOUND BURNING IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX DUMPSTER, POLICE SAY

Old Station Subs owner Joe Faillace

Old Station Subs owner Joe Faillace gave an update on the homeless crisis in Phoenix, Arizona, after he won a legal battle to clear a homeless encampment outside his restaurant.  (Fox News)

The neighborhood where Faillace has worked for almost 40 years, according to The New York Times, has been completely changed after a Maricopa County judge "ordered the city to clear away its largest homeless encampment, a tent city of more than 1,000 residents known as The Zone" on Sept. 20.

"The difference over the last six months is something I never believed was even possible," he told The Times. "It’s an entirely new place. Every day feels like a miracle."

Faillace told Fox News that one of the reasons he believes he won the case was that the homeless crisis in Phoenix has become extremely serious. 

"I think that's one of the reasons why we won the case was because it's just gotten out of control," he said. "The pee, the poop, the defecation, fornication, the deaths: there was a fetus left in the street one day." 

"Somebody murdered somebody and threw him in the dumpster," the shop owner said, referencing how a body was found burning in a downtown Phoenix dumpster in March. 

Old Station Sub Shop exterior

Old Station Sub Shop in Phoenix, Arizona, owned by Joe Faillace, pictured in 2010. (Google Streetview)

Faillace said that he didn't realize how insane the situation in Maricopa County had become until The New York Times interviewed him for a story about the homeless crisis that was published Tuesday. 

SEATTLE CLOSES BLACK LIVES MATTER GARDEN AMID RAMPANT HOMELESSNESS, DRUG USE AND VANDALISM

"It was insane," he said. "It took the New York Times guy coming down here and talking to me for four days to make me realize how bad it really was." 

Faillace, who is 70 years old, said that he was more focused on the day-to-day work he had running his sandwich shop. "You have to get up, you have to go to work, you have to make a living, you want to survive," he said. 

College in West Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix is one of many major American cities experiencing a homeless crisis. (Lightvision, LLC via Getty Images)

The homeless crisis has spread far beyond his neighborhood, Faillace explained. 

"They just need to change their mindset," he said of local leadership. "It's just not in The Zone anymore. It's all over the city."

"There's homeless everywhere now," he said. 

