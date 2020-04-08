Steve Hilton: Economic shutdown to fight coronavirus is not sustainable

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News host Steve Hilton said it could be a “mistake” to continue with the current economic shutdown to fight the coronavirus, calling for a more aggressive plan to restart businesses.

“What we need is an anti-virus plan that is more sustainable because continuing down this path is not sustainable,” the host of "Next Revolution" told “America’s Newsroom.”

Hilton said that there is a “huge public health impact of the shutdown.”

“Lives will be lost if people are thrown into poverty and long-term unemployment, that will reduce their life expectancy. Studies have shown that living in poverty reduces your life expectancy by 10 years so the idea that there’s no health impact by the shutdown is simply not correct.”

Hilton doubled down on speaking against the shutdown after writing an op-ed yesterday.

Hilton wrote, "We need to honor the victims of the virus and families who've lost loved ones. It's totally wrong for anyone to dismiss or minimize the pain and suffering from the coronavirus pandemic or to ignore the federal or state guidelines. But it's just as wrong to dismiss or minimize the pain and suffering from the coronavirus shutdown.

"Well, we did try to capture that toll in a neat little box on cable news. Already confirmed, at least 9.9 million Americans have lost their job. That doesn't even include the self-employed, the trillions in rescue money. That will have to be paid for at some point."

Hilton said he is partnering with epidemiologists from Stanford University to form a better “anti-virus” plan that enables Americans to open the economy more quickly than others are discussing.

“We’re going to be sharing that with our audience this Sunday on The Next Revolution,'" he said.