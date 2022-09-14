Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Miller calls for 'accountability' of FBI, DOJ if Republicans retake Congress

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer discuss the latest developments in the Durham probe and Biden's DOJ targeting Trump allies on Wednesday's 'Hannity.' 

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller blasted the FBI and DOJ, labeling them an "instrument" of the Democrat Party on Wednesday's "Hannity."

STEPHEN MILLER: The Department of Justice, the FBI, federal law enforcement has become an instrument of the Democrat Party. It has become a tool and extension of partisan Democrat politics to put innocent Republicans in jail, to raid their homes, to steal their property, to target them and their families while Democrats are immunized, shielded, protected. Again, as you mentioned, where's the raid on Hunter and Joe? Where's the raid on Hillary and all of her aides who destroyed all of that property, who smashed up the phones, who erased the emails, as well as the law firm that was involved in the destruction of her records so they cannot be handed over to federal investigators. Right. Where is the raid on the homes of the FBI agents who were involved in the Russian collusion hoax from the very beginning and who knew it was false as they were paying for that false information

They lied to the FISA court. This is what we have in America. And for the love of God, if Republicans get control of Congress, there must be accountability. We need a Department of Justice that goes after the murderers, the drug cartels, the criminals that are laying waste to our cities instead of going after Republicans, conservatives and Donald Trump. 

