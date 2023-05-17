'Squad' Democrats roasted as 'unelectable' for voting against honoring slain police officers: 'Badge of shame'

Two members of the progressive House "Squad" faced fierce criticism for being the only Democrats to vote against a resolution that memorialized police officers killed in the line of duty and expressed condolences to their loved ones.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., came under fire on "Outnumbered" after they rejected a pro-law enforcement resolution Monday honoring National Police Week.

"The most important thing to remember about this vote is they own that vote for the rest of their lives. They are wearing a badge of shame," businessman and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary told the panel Wednesday.

"Both of those people, in my view, have now tainted their brands and their personalities and their power as politicians forever. This has to remain on their records and should be shoved in their face in perpetuity. I'm outraged. I don't think they should even have their jobs anymore. This is insane," he continued.

"They are unelectable, and their brands are garbage."

The resolution, which passed with unanimous support from Republicans and nearly all Democrats, amended H.Res. 363 title to read: "Resolution memorializing law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty."

Its passing honored "the 556 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, including 224 officers killed in 2022, as well as 332 officers killed in previous years whose stories were recovered during 2022," while also ensuring police are equipped with the resources and training necessary to keeping communities safe.

"They're anesthetized by their own gutter politics... they literally are asleep at the switch," co-host Harris Faulkner commented, noting emotional coverage she anchored minutes before on "The Faulkner Focus" of the funeral of slain 24-year-old Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston.

"I just had on a former LAPD lieutenant who cried on ‘The Focus’ as he watched Preston's funeral, because he realized that her name would be among the names to be added to the wall in D.C., and he just left that wall… He's tired of the onslaught of people dying for the rest of us and no respect from everybody."

Records reviewed by Fox News Digital last month revealed Bush's campaign funneled thousands of dollars to her new husband for private security services in recent months.

The Missouri Democrat's committee pushed $12,500 to her spouse, Cortney Merritts, between January and the end of March, according to her campaign's newly released filings. During this time, the "Squad" member also moved $26,000 to the St. Louis-based PEACE Security, which hires several "security operators" with military or law enforcement experience, despite her opposition to them, their website states.

Bush's security payments became a point of contention after Fox News Digital first reported on them in July 2021, prompting CBS News to question her about the cash and whether hiring security was hypocritical while she advocated defunding the police.

"They would rather I die?" Bush asked. "You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative."

Co-host Emily Compagno attacked Bush's defense and Monday vote as "oblivion in full display."

"There's no logic," panelist Kara Frederick added. "It's pure screaming hypocrisy to the detriment of the respect that these officers deserve."

