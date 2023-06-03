Six Flags amusement parks hosting Pride Month drag shows for ‘all ages’, assures guests they’re ‘PG’

In honor of Pride Month, major amusement park franchise Six Flags has announced kid-friendly drag show performances at several of its amusement parks this year.

Trying to preempt outrage over drag queens performing for kids, Six Flags’ website insisted that the shows will be PG and "inclusive for all ages."

In addition to the drag performances, one of the Six Flags parks will be showcasing educational material on the history of America’s pride celebration.

BELK SELLING TRANSGENDER PRIDE SHIRTS FOR TODDLERS: ‘SO HAPPY TO BE ME’

Six Flags promoted these drag shows on social media, beginning with ads for Pride Month celebrations at its Texas theme park, "Six Flags Over Texas."

An Instagram post published Friday advertised the event, stating, "Six Flags Over Texas Presents DRAG SHOW." The ad featured images of several drag queens that will be performing at the theme part on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month.

Among the performers were drag queens "Arya Jealous," "Citronella Mack," and "Salem Moon."

The caption for the post read, "Celebrate Pride at Six Flags Over Texas with a Drag Show! Performances are Fridays and Saturdays in June at The Stage in Gotham City." It also provided a link to the Six Flags website for information.

The site went into more detail about the events, stating, "The 45-minute live show will make you laugh and clap as our PRIDE entertainers offer a first-of-its-kind show at Six Flags Over Texas. Local Drag Queen legend Salem Moon will emcee our Drag Show."

OKLAHOMA TRANSGENDER STUDENT CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEMALE HIGH SCHOOL CLASSMATES IN BATHROOM

It listed several activities that guests will be able to participate in during the festivities, such as a "PRIDE Celebration Dance Party" where "DJ Unladylike" will be playing music for attendees looking to dance, and a "PRIDE Celebration Lip Sync Battle" featuring guests competing against one another.

The most notable announcement of the drag event however, was that it was being advertised as fun for "all ages."

The site claimed, "All content is rated PG and is considered to be family-friendly and inclusive for all ages." And for attendees concerned about minors seeing drag shows, the site offered, "Anyone under 17 should consult with a parent or guardian if there is concern."

In addition to hosting PG drag shows for kids, teens and adults, the event advertised a digital presentation on the history of Pride, stating, "If you are interested in learning more about how the national PRIDE celebration began, then visit Crazy Horse Saloon to see a digital presentation on the TV screens."

Other Six Flag parks announced these events as well, with the Six Flags park in St. Louis, Missouri advertising a Pride Night this past Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to conservative outlet The Blaze, Six Flags will host drag events "at Six Flags Great America in Illinois and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey" throughout the month.

Fox News Digital reached out to staff at Six Flags Over Texas to see if any of the park’s staff share concerns over drag performances being shown to small children at the venue. This article will be updated with any reply.