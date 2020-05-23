Sen. Tim Scott blasts Joe Biden's comment on black voters as 'arrogant,' 'condescending'

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's statement that African-Americans "ain't black" if they even consider voting for President Trump was condescending and arrogant, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., asserted Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with hosts Griff Jenkins, Pete Hegseth, and Jedidiah Bila, Scott pointed out that there is "no doubt" Biden is the liberal party's nominee because of the support from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and the South Carolina African-American population.

BIDEN TAKES HEAT FROM LEFT-WING ACTIVISTS, BERNIE AIDES FOR 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' ‘REMARKS

"That is why he is in the position he is in, which only reinforces the negative narrative that Joe Biden 'ain't woke,'" he remarked.

Biden made the comments on Charlamagne tha God's radio show Friday morning. Later that day, the former vice president publicly apologized, admitting he "shouldn't have been so cavalier."

Scott accused Biden of pandering to his audience, assuming that they were not intelligent enough to figure it out.

For Scott, it also calls into question Biden's record with the African-American electorate.

"Think about the 1994 crime bill that disproportionately targeted African-American males," he urged. "What did President Trump do? He came back with the First Step Act and said, ‘We’re going to have fairness in sentencing. We’re going to help people [who are] coming out not [to] return.’ That is a form of compassion that could be measured by the lives changed by the families impacted."

Scott also noted Biden's testy exchange regarding his opposition to integration on the debate stage with potential vice president pick California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris and the president's help creating "permanent funding" for HBCUs, focus on tackling sickle cell anemia, and legislation passed on opportunity scholarships.

"And so, for Joe Biden to say to 1.3 million African-Americans who voted for President Trump that they ‘ain't black’ is arrogant, condescending and it frankly speaks to the families of the 1.3 million African-Americans as well," he told the "Friends Weekend" hosts.

"And frankly, I am just amazed that the last decade Democrats have had an entitlement mentality that they are entitled to the black vote," Scott concluded.