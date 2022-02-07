Sen. Rand Paul: Democrats have overplayed their hand, will 'lose the public' over COVID-19 mandates

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY., joined "The Story" Monday to discuss growing calls for Democratic leaders to lift COVID-19 mandates, arguing Democrats are going to "lose the public" by pushing government restrictions.

SUPPORTERS RALLY AROUND CANADIAN CONVOY PROVIDING FOOD, GAS, AND RIDES

RAND PAUL: You know, I think it's no longer a right-left issue. There may have been more of us on the right not liking the government mandates, but I think now you're finding parents of children, whether they're left of center, in the center, independents who really don't like the idea of just forcing children to wear masks when the science doesn't really indicate that the masks are working. Even the CDC admits the cloth masks aren't working. You see kids outside huddled in the cold, eating their sandwiches. You see kids playing outside in masks. So I think it is bringing right and left together… I think in the end, the Democrats have really overplayed their hand on the mandates, because they're going to lose their populous, they're going to lose their public. So I think this is a turning point. I think it's really getting to the point where the science is clear that the bulk and the vast majority of the masks people are wearing have no difference, make no difference, in the trajectory of the virus. So, yeah, I think ultimately Democrats are going to lose the public. And if they haven't already lost the public, I think they're getting there.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: