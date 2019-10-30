Graham rips House Dem resolution: 'An un-American process'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appeared on "Hannity" Tuesday and criticized Democrats' House resolution introduced Tuesday to formalize their impeachment inquiry and adopt rules to govern the proceedings, calling it a "joke" and a "sham."

"They don't accept that President Trump won the election. And America has a sore loser as much as any country on the planet. This is an unfair process being driven by sore losers," Graham said. "And there's not one vote in the United States Senate to impeach President Trump based on this phone call, cause he did nothing wrong... among Republicans."

DEMS INTRODUCE RESOLUTION FORMALIZING IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY PROCEDURES

The resolution directs the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees to "continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump."

Graham blasted the resolution saying it was unfair to President Trump.

"We've never had the Intelligence Committee participate in an impeachment inquiry under the resolution they're going to pass tomorrow, the president's council cannot participate in the Intel Committee inquiry," Graham said. "So the president is denied right to counsel. And Republicans can't call witnesses without Schiff agreeing. So this whole thing is a sham."

The senator added that any Democrat who votes for the resolution is voting for an "un-American process."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.