Sen. Chris Coons says Democrats lost more 'to the couch' than to Trump in 2024

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., feels Democrats "lost to the couch" more than they lost to President Donald Trump in 2024.

CNN host Dana Bash asked Coons on Monday’s "Inside Politics" about what the Democratic Party’s focus needs to be against Trump as he enacts several policies on issues like immigration enforcement and foreign tariffs.

The Delaware senator said the primary focus should be "making America affordable again," arguing that Democrats lost to Trump because of Americans choosing not to vote and their failure to reach them.

"I think the reason we lost principally had to do with millions of folks choosing not to vote," Coons said. "We lost to the couch more than we lost to Donald Trump. And if we focus on the issues that those folks care about and that we haven‘t talked enough about or fought for them hard enough on, I think we win."

Coons also said Democrats should not let Trump distract them like a "matador with a bull" on daily outrages, warning "no one will know what we stand for and what we‘re fighting for" if they do.

Trump won the popular vote with approximately 77 million votes compared to former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 75 million votes. This was the first time a Republican presidential candidate had won the popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004.

According to research from the University of Florida Election Lab, at least 89 million eligible voters, or approximately 36% of the eligible voting population, did not vote in the 2024 election.

Turnout in the 2024 election was the second-highest in the last 100 years, second only to 2020, at approximately 64.1 percent of eligible voters, according to the University of Florida Election Lab.

"The 2024 presidential election featured sky-high turnout, approaching the historic levels of the 2020 contest and contradicting long-held conventional political wisdom that Republicans struggle to win races in which many people vote," the Associated Press reported in November.