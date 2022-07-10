Sen. Barrasso: Liz Cheney has a 'lot of work to do' amid Trump-backed primary challenge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., warned Rep. Liz Cheney has a "lot of work to do" to succeed against her Trump-backed primary challenger. Sen. Barrasso joined "Fox News Sunday" to discuss the January 6 Committee member's race and the state of the economy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

JOHN BARRASSO: Wyoming politics is very personal, Mike. It's face-to-face. It's town to town. And as you know, Liz and I disagree. I voted against impeachment on President Trump. She was for it. I voted against the partisan January 6th Commission. She's all in on that. Now, the election isn't for another month. The travel that I've done around the state, I think she has a lot of work to do if she hopes to win the primary.

