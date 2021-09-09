Sean Hannity rips Antony Blinken for criticizing Taliban's lack of inclusivity: 'How stupid are you?'

Sean Hannity bashed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his comments regarding a lack of 'inclusivity' displayed by the Taliban. Hannity wondered "how stupid can you be" when an organization "enslaves women, subjugates women and forces young girls against their will to marry Taliban fighters."

SEAN HANNITY: "And now Blinken seems less concerned with Americans left behind, he’s more concerned with the lack, get this, the lack of diversity and inclusion in the Taliban's new government. When the Taliban was in power the last time, girls couldn't go to school, women couldn't go to work. They were subjugated to men. Young girls were taken as sex slaves and wives by Taliban fighters. Do we think they changed? I doubt it…

These are terrorists. Mr. Blinken, how stupid are you?"

