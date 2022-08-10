Scott Perry on Mar-a-Lago raid: They're scared to death Trump will come back in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP Congressman Scott Perry shared the details behind the FBI seizure of his personal cell phone and his thoughts on what's really behind the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

REP. SCOTT PERRY: What I think? I think that they're scared to death that President Donald Trump is going to come back in 2024 and win re-election.

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

And they're going to do every single thing that they can to make sure that doesn't happen, including make up some kind of charges from the National Archives. I mean, quite honestly, it's absurd.

If it's the National Archives, I mean, the president is the ultimate classification authority, you know, saying he took classified information out. You know, he's the classifier.

TRUMP ALLY REP. SCOTT PERRY SAYS FBI SEIZED CELLPHONE ONE DAY AFTER MAR-A-LAGO RAID

James Comey leaked classified information to get a special counsel. Hillary Clinton, well, you know, we don't know the extent of the classified information she had on her private server. No accountability whatsoever.

But somehow, do they think that President Trump packed the boxes at the White House to take to Mar-a-Lago? You know, I think this is all about 2024 and their disdain for President Trump and the fact that they know he's coming back and likely to beat their candidate, Joe Biden.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT GOP DEMANDS SCRUTINY INTO NATIONAL ARCHIVE'S ROLE IN FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO

