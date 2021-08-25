Scalise rips Biden for 'wasting time' pressuring Dems on $3.5T spending bill amid Afghanistan evacuation

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., criticized President Biden on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for "wasting time" getting a $3.5 trillion spending bill passed in the House instead of spending "every minute of his day" working to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

REP. STEVE SCALISE: I think what was the most disgraceful thing about this week, in addition to the president of the United States cowering to a terrorist organization the Taliban, getting -- going off on their timeline instead of saying we're getting every single American out. There are thousands of Americans that President Biden stranded behind enemy lines and instead of spending every minute working to get them out, he put a shot clock on them saying there's only seven days left to get all Americans out. He was wasting precious time this week, burning the phones up, pressuring Democrats to vote for a $5 trillion spending bill and tax bill. That's what he was wasting time on. Every minute of his day should be getting all Americans out. Because we're going to look back after the timeline that shouldn't be in place is passed and we're going to know that there are Americans still behind enemy lines and he wasted time just trying to pressure to get a tax and spend bill passed through Congress this week instead of trying to get every American out, which is his main responsibility. That's the oath he took.

