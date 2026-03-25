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San Francisco restores 8th-grade algebra after equity experiment backfires

San Francisco restores 8th-grade algebra after years of backlash, as failed equity push and federal education shake-up fuel renewed focus on academic rigor

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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San Francisco is restoring eighth-grade algebra after more than a decade, with the San Francisco Board of Education voting 4-3 Tuesday night to approve the change, reversing a controversial policy that had eliminated the course in middle schools in the name of equity.

The vote follows years of debate over academic rigor, access, and declining outcomes, as families increasingly pushed the district to expand advanced coursework options.

"Families want to see a public school system that offers rigorous coursework. This is absolutely an instructional strategy," school board President Phil Kim said, according to The New York Times. "But it’s also a retention tool to bring families to our district and demonstrate we will not only take care of your children, but we will teach them, too."

The original policy, implemented roughly 12 years ago, was designed to give students more time to master foundational math before advancing. However, the results fell short of expectations, the Times reported.

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"For years, San Francisco tried to achieve equity not by raising the floor, but by lowering the ceiling," Stanford economist Thomas S. Dee told the Times. "It's a problem we see nationally."

Under the new plan, algebra will return as an option for all eighth graders across the district, with multiple pathways designed to expand access while maintaining academic readiness.

District officials plan to offer algebra as an elective taken alongside standard math coursework, while some students who meet eligibility requirements may take it as their primary math class.

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High-achieving students will be automatically placed into algebra but will have the ability to opt out, a policy designed to increase participation among underrepresented groups.

The changes build on a two-year district experiment that tested different approaches to middle school math, including allowing students to take Algebra I concurrently with Math 8.

Students who enrolled in both courses saw "dramatic gains" in math performance, "equivalent to nearly a full extra year of learning," Dee said.

The policy shift also follows broader public backlash, including a 2024 ballot initiative in which San Francisco voters overwhelmingly supported restoring algebra to middle schools.

equity algebra

Issues about "equity" drove decisions about algebra in San Francisco. (Fox News Digital)

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The issue became a focal point in wider debates over pandemic-era school closures and education policy, as many parents sought outside options to keep their children on track academically.

"We’re the center of technological innovation in the United States, and we can’t teach our kids math?" GrowSF founder Steven Bacio told the Times. "It upended existing political alliances and got tens of thousands of people paying attention."

The San Francisco Board of Education did not respond to Fox News Digital for comment.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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