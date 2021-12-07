San Francisco police lt. blames ACLU for string of smash-and-grab robberies: 'Protecting the criminals'

A San Francisco police lieutenant blamed the ACLU on Tuesday for "undermining public safety" with its handling of California's string of smash-and-grab robberies that have plagued local retailers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"They now seem to be taking the side of the people who commit the crime instead of the victims who continue being victimized," Lieutenant Tracy McCray told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "If someone attacks someone, they shouldn’t be out to do it again and again and again but, of course, that’s what you are seeing."

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE LT. BLAMES CITY'S LIBERAL POLICIES FOR TYING HER HANDS AMID SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is among a list of police unions that are sponsoring a website called ACLU Watch , which is "dedicated to fighting for victim’s rights, accountability for criminals , and exposing those that defend the indefensible."

The website launched last month, and includes data on issues such as "weakening public safety," "undermining victims' rights," "sexual offenders" and "hate groups white supremacists." Sponsors of the site include the San José Police Officers Association, the San Francisco Police Officers Association, the Seattle Police Officers Guild, the San Diego Police Officers Association, the Sacramento Police Officers Association, the Las Vegas Police Protective Association and the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

McCray, who oversees the robbery unit for the San Francisco Police Department, said she believes the SFPD can restore the safety and security of the city if given the chance, but blamed the city's kid-glove treatment of criminals for tying her hands.

McCray pointed to a California law known as "Proposition 47," which lowers the penalty for theft, effectively legalizing shoplifting. Under the law, shoplifting charges regarding the theft of $950 or less were lowered from felonies to misdemeanors. The ACLU was among the organizations that supported the measure.

"When they oppose laws to keep sexual predators in jail longer, not to let them out to the population, you know who are they protecting because it certainly isn’t the men and women and children who want to go about their lives, walk the streets, feeling safe," McCray said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No one is being held accountable," she continued. "They let people out, but then they have no game plan about well, what do we do with them to reintroduce them to society, so they don’t commit crimes again that would in theory land them back in jail. They are just not doing that."