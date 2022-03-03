Rep. Waltz urges Zelenskyy to leave Kyiv 'soon' amid Russia-Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must leave the capital of Kyiv "soon" as the Russian invasion into his country continues. Rep. Waltz joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine war, praising Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people for their will to fight for their sovereignty.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: Well, the fact that they are willing and ready to fight Harris, you need three things for a successful resistance. You need the will to fight. He has shown it, and he has rallied his people. Then you need the resources, then you need a logistical sanctuary to go through. I would hope to see him displace to Lviv because he has to stay alive and get out of Kyiv soon.

